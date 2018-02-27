Strengthening for Auckland motorway bridge after years of being hit

An Auckland bridge above State Highway 1 is being strengthened to protect it when vehicles over the height limit smack into it.

The overbridge at Penrose Road has a steel beam put in place to strengthen it. Source: NZTA

The bridge at Penrose has been hit 41 times since 2008, with 32 of those being on the southbound side, NZ Transport Agency says.

Work has just been completed on installing a protection beam on the northbound side. The southbound side will have a beam put up in April.

The bridge is made of reinforced concrete, but NZTA said vehicle strikes damage the concrete beams and risk undermining the structural capacity of the outer beams.

The agency said repairs are costly and disruptive, and the beams are a last resort.

The clearance at the lowest point over the southbound lanes is 4.52m and the maximum height permitted for a vehicle load is 4.25m.

While there is an over-height detection system on the motorway, "the driver of a detected vehicle still has to pull over and stop".