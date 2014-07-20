 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Streets cordoned off as Armed Offenders Squad attend 'family harm' incident in Te Kuiti

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Several streets have been cordoned off as the Armed Offenders Squad attend a "family harm" incident in Te Kuiti.

Police say they have been called to a family harm incident at an address in Duke Street Te Kuiti, which took place around 1:45pm today.

Cordons are in place in several streets around Te Kuiti while police and the AOS investigate what initially was reported as a family violence incident.

Police are telling residents to avoid the Duke Street area or stay inside their addresses while they carry out their work.

AOS officer Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

2

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
3

Meghan Markle's dad invokes Princess Diana in extraordinary attack on his daughter and Royal family

4

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
5

'Healthcare is in crisis' - registered nurse talks staff burnout, safe staffing accord

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sick? Don't soldier on at work, stay home - insurer
00:24
The footage was filmed by animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville.

Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds

Driver injured as man hurls large chunks of concrete at vehicles in Brisbane
01:48
During an interview on Q+A, Mr Peters was asked if he had let voters down after promising to cut immigration to 10,000 a year.

NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition deal over immigration cuts - Winston Peters

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Winston Peters has talked up the Government's "impressive record of achievement" while he was Acting Prime Minister over the last six weeks.

Mr Peters stepped into the role after Jacinda Ardern went on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

Speaking at his final post-Cabinet address this afternoon, Mr Peters touted the coalition Government's record under his stewardship.

"The coalition Government has remained stable and fully functional in the last six weeks and our poll information has the governing parties rising further in the polls," Mr Peters said.

"This demonstrates the successful operation of an MMP government and proves that we are a stable and constructive group in government regardless of what some early naysayers may have rather unwisely said."

Mr Peters then rattled off a long list of things that the Government implemented in the last six weeks, including the Families Package and Winter Energy Payments starting and the tabling of the Reserve Bank Policy Bill.

"This is an impressive record of achievement for any government in a six week period," Mr Peters said.

His time as Acting Prime Minister will come to an end on Thursday when he flys to Singapore for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:11
Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

New ministry guidelines limit firearms handling in schools

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Education

New ministry guidelines will ban schoolchildren from handling firearms during visits by the Defence Force or police.

The Education Ministry, along with New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA), developed the document after criticism last year of an army visit to a school in which children were allowed to hold unloaded weapons.

"We know there are differing opinions on schools allowing students to participate in activities involving firearms," Katrina Casey, the ministry's deputy secretary for sector enablement and support, said.

"There has also been considerable public debate on the appropriateness of firearms being brought into schools.

"The consultation allowed us to understand more about these opinions and concerns."

The ministry said the guidelines would help schools to create their own firearms policies.

Schools' policies could range from a total ban on firearms through to allowing activities such as target shooting or military cadet drills, the ministry said.

"[The consultation process] has resulted in a comprehensive set of guidelines that will help schools make informed decisions on whether they will allow student involvement with firearms on and off school grounds, and if so what that would look like."

The guidelines support school boards to:understand their roles and responsibilities ensure they meet their obligations under the Arms Act 1983, Arms Regulations 1992 and Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 clarify situations when firearms are permitted in schools and the processes that must be followed

The final guidelines have been sent to schools and are available on both the ministry and NZSTA's websites.

Source: iStock
Topics
New Zealand
Education