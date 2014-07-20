Streets cordoned off as Armed Offenders Squad attend 'family harm' incident in Te Kuiti

Winston Peters has talked up the Government's "impressive record of achievement" while he was Acting Prime Minister over the last six weeks.

Mr Peters stepped into the role after Jacinda Ardern went on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

Speaking at his final post-Cabinet address this afternoon, Mr Peters touted the coalition Government's record under his stewardship.

"The coalition Government has remained stable and fully functional in the last six weeks and our poll information has the governing parties rising further in the polls," Mr Peters said.

"This demonstrates the successful operation of an MMP government and proves that we are a stable and constructive group in government regardless of what some early naysayers may have rather unwisely said."

Mr Peters then rattled off a long list of things that the Government implemented in the last six weeks, including the Families Package and Winter Energy Payments starting and the tabling of the Reserve Bank Policy Bill.

"This is an impressive record of achievement for any government in a six week period," Mr Peters said.