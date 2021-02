The police armed defenders squad and Eagle helicopter have deployed in South Auckland tonight, after reports of a gun being fired.

Police have cordened off streets in Papatoetoe while they respond to a serious incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were first called to an addresss on Avis Street in Papatoetoe around 5.45 pm.

Cordons have been put in place around the street and the public are asked to avoid the area.