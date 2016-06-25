Street racer found guilty of manslaughter of four others in horror Hamilton smash

The street racer accused of causing the deaths of four people near Hamilton Airport in 2016 has been found guilty of four counts of manslaughter.

The jury in the High Court at Hamilton returned the verdicts late on Tuesday morning.

Lance Tyrone Robinson, 28, Hannah Leis Strickett-Craze, 24, Paul de Silva, 20, and Jason McCormick Ross, 19, died after the Nissan Skyline they were travelling in lost control and crashed near Ohaupo.

Earlier, the race between Cossey's Honda Integra and a Nissan Skyline driven by Mr Robinson, reached estimated speeds of more than 150km/h before the Nissan collided with an oncoming van.

Cossey, 20, fled from the scene with Stephen John Jones, 20, in the front passenger seat.

Jones was found guilty of failing to stop and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The pair will be sentenced on April 20.