Street closed in Wellington after glass from building falls onto parked car

Source:
A piece of glass has fallen from a Wellington building, landing on a parked car.
Police emergency scene
Source: 1 NEWS
Police have closed a section of Vivian St between Taranaki St and Cambridge Terrace due to unstable glass above the footways and the road.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Another piece has become loose and there is a risk it could fall.
Drivers and pedestrians have been warned to to take care in the high winds and allow extra time for travelling.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news