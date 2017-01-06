 

Stranded Irishman's yacht towed to Dunedin after abandoning world race

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Enda O'Coineen's dreams of completing the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race may have been crushed when his mast snapped, but he's claimed the title of first Irish person to compete in the solo competition.

Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.
"The gust of wind came and I dind't have the runner fully on and it just ... within 20 seconds ... my whole world fell apart - it was very hard," he said.

Just hours earlier, the experienced skipper had celebrated the New Year with champagne and chocolate aboard the Kilcullen Voyager, making a resolution for 2017 to "take less risk with my life."

While Mr O'Coineen dealing with a self-steering malfunction on the boat, a 35-knot wind gust broke the mast while its runner was not fully attached.

He was forced to cut the rig for fear it would puncture the boat's hull.

"I had two choices, one was to try and save the rig and the mast, the other was survival ... so I got out two knives and I became Mr Slasher, it was pretty violent movement," he said.

The 18.3m "floating hull," as Mr O'Coineen referred to it after the New Year's Day incident, was stranded 150 nautical miles off the coast from Nugget Point in the Otago region when it was recovered by a Dunedin fishing vessel.

The 60-year-old Team Ireland skipper was towed to Dunedin Harbour by the boat overnight, arriving about 1am with cigar in hand.

Dunedin's fishing trawler Lady Dorothy answered the call for help yesterday and was seen leaving the harbour about midday.

It was seen off the coast from Dunedin's St Kilda Beach last night by Spirit of Adventure Trust's Otago coordinator Tony Cummings, before it would head to the harbour at Port Chalmers.

Mr Cummings had been in close contact with the skipper and his Team Ireland management team, after the Atlantic Youth Trust, a supporter of the Irish team, asked him to help the stranded skipper out.

Lady Dorothy skipper Steve Little said although not officially authorised to tow the yacht, it came down to a matter of providing help when it's needed, he said.

The trawler was surveyed only to come to the assistance of a vessel in a life-threatening situation, not just when its assistance is required.

"As seafarers and the general kiwi attitude - you've got to help people when they need it so what do you do? Sit on your hands while the guys drifting round offshore and waiting for paperwork to fall into place?

"Let's get back to some common sense," he said.

That generosity has been greatly-appreciated by Mr O'Coineen, who was 57 days into the annual race when he was forced to pull out.

"I should say New Zealand is the last place I want to be but I should say it's a place i want to be ... I've had a wonderful welcome and there's a deep understanding, I think, of the ocean and the maritime people understand what it's about so now I've got to put my life back together and see where we go from here," Mr O'Coineen said.

Whether that will include another attempt at his lifetime dream to sail solo around the world is yet to be revealed.

The 2016 Vendee Globe started with 29 skippers entered on November 6 in Sabres, on the west coast of France. 

Mr O'Coineen refers to the endurance race as a "particularly challenging event, the Everest of the ocean, with a drop out rate of 40 to 50 per cent."

