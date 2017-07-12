Stranded guests face low water levels due to frozen pipes at Whakapapa village

The water supply at Whakapapa Village is now at a critically low level after snow and ice has frozen the pumps that supply the settlement.

The Whakapapa Village reservoir, in the south of the North Island, has only 20 per cent of its water supply left and what remains is also starting to freeze.

Staff at the Chateau Tongariro have told guests who are unable to leave because of the road closures, they must "conserve water".