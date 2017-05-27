 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Stranded group of 339 tourists rescued after slip in Fiordland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Over 300 tourists were rescued this evening after a slip blocked them in Doubtful Sounds in Fiordland.

Boats entering the region will need to carry a special pass to prove hull is clear of invasive marine pests.

Source: 1 NEWS

The slip was discovered at 12.30pm today and four helicopters were put on standby immediately. 

Passengers were then flown over the slip to West Arm where vessels were waiting to take them back to Lake Manapouri. 

A digger then went to work removing the debris which covered an estimated 25 meters of road.

Tourists were able to go back on the road after 6.30pm and all arrived back at Manapouri just before 9pm. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps' Mitch Santner saves the day for NZ, smashes huge six to overcome England in scintillating ODI series opener

2

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

3
Fire generic

Fire at Rocket Lab's Auckland warehouse after battery explosions

4
Police car generic.

Man dies from rockfall on State Highway 4 after stopping to clear small land slip near Whanganui

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious crash leaves State Highway 2 closed near Tauranga and three people hospitalised


02:49
Sione Vaiamounga is trapped in Romania with kidney failure because his home, Tonga, has no dialysis facilities.

Tongan rugby player trapped in Romania on dialysis faces death if he returns home

Former Tongan national rugby player, Sione Vaiamounga, is trapped in Romania with kidney failure because his home contry, Tonga, has no dialysis facilities.

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 