Stranded group of 339 tourists rescued after slip in Fiordland

Over 300 tourists were rescued this evening after a slip blocked them in Doubtful Sounds in Fiordland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The slip was discovered at 12.30pm today and four helicopters were put on standby immediately.

Passengers were then flown over the slip to West Arm where vessels were waiting to take them back to Lake Manapouri.

A digger then went to work removing the debris which covered an estimated 25 meters of road.