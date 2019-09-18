'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he would expect Jacinda Ardern to step down as Prime Minister if she's proven to have lied about her knowledge of the sexual assault allegations against a Labour Party staffers - which he thinks she has.

An account of the alleged attack, which the woman says took place in February of 2018 at the hands of a man who she says has significant influence and connections within the party, was published in the media earlier in the month.

Ms Ardern has maintained that she was not aware the allegations were physical or sexual until the first article was published.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When asked on on TVNZ1's Breakfast today by host Hadyn Jones if Ms Ardern should resign if she's proven to have lied about what she knew about it, Mr Bridges said yes.

"Look, if that was proven, and that's the test for [former Labour Party president] Nigel Haworth then I suppose ultimately to answer your question, straight yes," he said.

"I think she knew, I think the evidence backs all of that up. I mean, what concerns me is that the terms of reference will be a whitewash because they don't cover the Beehive and what was known there.

"I also think you've got a situation where she's told you on TV, 'Oh look, this will be victim-centric, we are going to put victims at the centre of all this', but her ministers are suddenly sledging the complainant, and indeed other complainants as well, and she needs to deal with that."

When asked what evidence he had of "sledging", Mr Bridges said Kelvin Davis had downplayed the situation calling it "rumours" and "not so subtly dismissing all of this". He also brought up Deputy PM Winston Peters telling media the facts are "unfounded fiction", as well as pointing out that Labour Party official, and the lawyer investigating the case, Simon Mitchell had taken a different approach to the Prime Minister's victim-focused point of view.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I suppose they're entitled to those views, but it's got to be one or the other, and my question is: Which is it, Jacinda?" Mr Bridges said.

"This is a Government that speaks on these things and if she's [Ms Ardern] going to be the boss, she needs to be the boss."

National's deputy leader Paula Bennett has said five complainants came to her about the allegations, so Jones asked Mr Bridges why she didn't march them down to the police station.

"They decided not to and that's ultimately the power in their hands in relation to this," he said.

The former Crown prosecutor said statistics showed out of 100 sexual abuse cases, only about a dozen result in successful prosecution, and while he did encourage victims to go to the police, he said it was a "rational decision" for complainants not to go to police.

"What they did expect, though, was that the Labour Party, up to the Prime Minister, would be sympathetic and would get to the bottom of things, and as we've seen that hasn't been the case."