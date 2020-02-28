The story of two identical Mt Albert BBQ Noodle Houses

There are two identical BBQ Noodle Houses in Mt Albert, literally identical. They both serve the same thing, have the same name and they're right next door to each other.

Five years ago it was one noodle shop owned by two cousins, with a 50-50 share. Then things fell apart.

The lease ended and the landlord closed for renovations when a familiar neighbour popped up.

Since then it's been five years of mix ups, courier blunders and confused customers.

The smaller noodle house has changed hands a couple of times since then, but nobody's budging on the name.