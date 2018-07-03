 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'That story is not true' - Winston Peters says Wally Haumaha was never a NZ First candidate

share

Source:

Parliament TV

Simon Bridges brought up the issue of the embattled Deputy Police Commissioner in Question Time.
Source: Parliament TV

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

00:15
2
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:24
3
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

4

Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

5
Tane Mahuta, the lord of the forest: one of the largest Kauri trees in Waipoua Kauri forest in New Zealand.

Kauri dieback in Waipoua Forest a 'tragedy' - scientist

Mr Hipkins says he wants to hear from everyone affected by the potential changes - not just those who can afford full-page ads.

Live Stream Question Time: National and Labour to go head-to-head as education issues come to the surface

Chris Hipkins has come under fire from National, who says he is not listening to principals who are unhappy with the NCEA review.

00:24
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

The MP said it was "very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this".

03:20
Tagata Pasifika sat down to speak with Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.

Meet the man who interprets the PM’s speeches into sign language

Tagata Pasifika met Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.


00:21
Commuters were given a rare treat this morning as the large mammal fed on a school of fish.

'Come up, come up, where you at?' Motorists get huge surprise as southern right whale feeds on school of fish in Wellington Harbour

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.

03:52
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 