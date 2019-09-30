Story on baby Harri, saved by Starship Air Ambulance, leads to huge donation

The story of a Christchurch boy - initially given a 50 per cent chance of survival after being born with a critical heart condition - has led to a big donation being gifted to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Earlier this month, Seven Sharp reported how Harri Brown was saved five years ago by Starship Air Ambulance.

The service is a lifeline for sick children all over the country - a vehicle that for many provides their only shot at survival.

On Seven Sharp last night. it was announced that after seeing the story Brendan Lindsay - the man behind plastic storage container company Sistema - and his wife Jo were compelled to make a donation.

In fact, a very generous donation of $1.5 million over three years to Starship, so the air ambulance can continue to support kids like Harri when they're critically ill and need emergency treatment.

The donation covers a third of what the Starship Foundation needs over three years for this vital service.

Last year, the Starship Air Ambulance flew 183 missions.

Five-year-old Harri Brown's friends in the Year One class at Oakland's Primary School and his parents told his story, explaining that when he was born the doctors and nurses had to help him a lot.

Scans had been normal but, "he was delivered and he didn't make any noise," said Rod Brown, Harri's Dad.

"The look of worry on our back-up midwife's face said it all. And I asked, 'What's going on?' And she said, 'Don't go over to where he is, he's having an issue breathing'."

Emotional, Harri's mum, Mel Brown, recalled, "I didn't even get to look at him, let alone hold him or touch him."

They were told their son had a critical heart condition.

Harri needed special help. But it was in Auckland and he was in Christchurch.

Harri was only a few hours old, and he was already on his first plane ride, to Auckland.

When he landed he still had a long way to go, and needed surgery.

"I asked them what his chances were and she said 50 per cent. And it was that point that it really sunk in," Ms Brown said.

The Starship Air Ambulance had flown her to Auckland the next morning.

Following treatment, and at six months of age, "his heart had gone from functioning exceptionally poorly to functioning like a normal heart," Mr Brown said.

Now five, Harry said, "I like running and I'm pretty good at it."

The Browns said they can't thank the doctors, nurses and pilots enough.