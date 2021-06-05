Stormwater pipe installation on central Wellington road tracking ahead of schedule

Work to install a large stormwater pipe under a main road in central Wellington is tracking ahead of schedule.

Jervois Quay has been closed since Thursday night, causing traffic delays.

But now it is possible it could reopen before the Tuesday morning deadline.

Six lanes of a main road were ripped by a team of 60 working around the clock up so a 100-year-old stormwater pipe could be replaced – a six-week job done in four days.

“What we are trying to achieve was to do almost like a band-aid effect – rip it off, get it done once, disturb people once and let everybody get back to normal as soon as possible,” project manager Sean De Roo told 1 NEWS.

Wellington Water’s Tonia Haskell said the project is “actually a little bit ahead of schedule”.

“We’ve already laid the pipe and we’re now back filling the holes,” she said.

The Wellington City Council plans to spend $2.7 billion on fixing pipes, with the latest project alone costing $6 million.