Stormwater pipe installation on central Wellington road tracking ahead of schedule

Work to install a large stormwater pipe under a main road in central Wellington is tracking ahead of schedule.

The main road has been closed while a large stormwater pipe is installed. Source: 1 NEWS

Jervois Quay has been closed since Thursday night, causing traffic delays.

But now it is possible it could reopen before the Tuesday morning deadline. 

Six lanes of a main road were ripped by a team of 60 working around the clock up so a 100-year-old stormwater pipe could be replaced – a six-week job done in four days.

“What we are trying to achieve was to do almost like a band-aid effect – rip it off, get it done once, disturb people once and let everybody get back to normal as soon as possible,” project manager Sean De Roo told 1 NEWS.

Wellington Water’s Tonia Haskell said the project is “actually a little bit ahead of schedule”.

“We’ve already laid the pipe and we’re now back filling the holes,” she said.

The Wellington City Council plans to spend $2.7 billion on fixing pipes, with the latest project alone costing $6 million.

The new pipe is expected to last 80 to 100 years, De Roo said.

