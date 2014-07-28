TODAY |

Storm warnings for Northland to Gisborne, king tide warning for Auckland as a wet Christmas beckons

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Heavy rain is due to fall on the top of the North Island today - with heavy downfalls forecast from Northland to north of Gisborne, and a double warning for Auckland on Christmas day.

The MetService has issued a heavy rain watch that covers Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

A low to the north west of the country is causing all the rain, that will continue over the next few days, forecaster John Millward said.

It is slowly moving south, sending fronts down the country.

Aucklanders are warned to prepare for summer storms, including rain on Christmas Day, where downpours are set to coincide with king tides.

Summer storms can change quickly and people should keep a close eye on weather reports, Auckland Emergency Management said.

Driving could become hazardous on coastal roads with king tides around 10am and 11pm on Christmas Day, the emergency management office's acting director Sarah Sinclair said.

Rain pouring off a roof.

Routes such as Esmonde Road and Tamaki Drive may close depending on water levels.

"We're waiting to see how the pressure system develops," she said.

"But we are saying to Aucklanders that if your journey involves any of the areas that [might] be closed for the really high king tides, think about that in your journey planning."

Aucklanders can also take other steps to prevent flooding, such as cleaning drains and gutters and maintaining tree branches, she said.

"If the wind picks up, in advance it might be good to secure any items in the garden that might be affected."

The weather should be better in the South Island on Christmas Day, the MetService's Mr Millward said.

Central Otago is the place to be for fine, sunny weather.

rnz.co.nz

NIWA scientist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast the forecast is ‘not locked in stone’ but there is a distinct possibility for heavy rain. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fundraising effort to help Upper Hutt man achieve robotic arm dream hits $10k within a week
US President Donald Trump.

Analysis: Looking back at Donald Trump’s WTF – weird, traumatic and fantastical — year

Mobile laundry van, delivering dignity to homeless in Auckland, hailed a success

Bay of Plenty iwi Ngāti Rangitihi signs $4 million redress settlement