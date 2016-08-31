Storm surge and king tide causes sewage pump to fail near Nelson

A storm surge and king tide in the north of the South Island has caused a failure at a sewage pump near Nelson.

The failure at Beach Road Sewerage Pump Station in Richmond and sewage overflows at Monaco has resulted in an overflow of untreated sewage and stormwater contaminants into Nelson Haven and Waimea Estuary.

Nelson City Council is advising the public not to swim or have contact with the water at Waimea Estuary and Nelson Haven, including Tahunanui Beach.

Council is reminding residents that due to the proximity to urban areas, shellfish should not be taken from within the enclosed waters of the Waimea Inlet and the Nelson Haven at any time as they may exceed maximum microbiological guideline levels.

