Storm ravaged SH25 set to take three months longer to repair than expected

Repairs to the strom damaged Thames Coast Rd is set to take three months longer than expected.
The road, State Highway 25, was due to be fixed by March, but a further investigation revealed more damage than first thought.
Thames Coast Rd had been ripped apart along sections of the Coromandel coast by severe storm surges and floods in early January 2018.
It is not all bad news for travellers in the Coromandel though. The restriction of heavy trucks between Te Puru and Manaia will be lifted by the end of the work.
