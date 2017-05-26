Storm the pit bull pup to be reunited with owners after three weeks trapped in ravine

Two-year-old pitt bill, Storm, will be reunited with his owners tomorrow after being trapped in a ravine in Wellington for three weeks.
Two-year-old pittbull Storm.
Source: 1 NEWS
Severely dehydrated and malnourished, Storm is now recuperating at the SPCA animal hospital, hooked up to a drip.
There's also concern about the dog's sight and he is undergoing further tests.
It was another dog who discovered the trapped pup. A woman out walking with her dog in Porirua found Storm after her dog kept going back to the area where he was trapped.
It's not certain how Storm became trapped, but he was micro-chipped so his owners were able to be quickly located.
