Storm the pit bull pup to be reunited with owners after three weeks trapped in ravine

Two-year-old pitt bill, Storm, will be reunited with his owners tomorrow after being trapped in a ravine in Wellington for three weeks.

Two-year-old pittbull Storm. Source: 1 NEWS

Severely dehydrated and malnourished, Storm is now recuperating at the SPCA animal hospital, hooked up to a drip.

There's also concern about the dog's sight and he is undergoing further tests.

It was another dog who discovered the trapped pup. A woman out walking with her dog in Porirua found Storm after her dog kept going back to the area where he was trapped.