Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of tourists trapped in the township of Haast on the West Coast may be finally able to hit the road again after a major summer storm blasted the country and closed much of State Highway Six.  

State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.
Westland District Council is anticipating the whole stretch of State Highway 6 from Hokitika to Makarora will be reopened at 11am today. 

Haast Police Senior Constable Paul Gurney told 1 NEWS yesterday that 300-500 people were stuck in Haast due to the closure from Ross to Makaroa. The majority of the people stuck are tourists.

More than 100 travellers are reported to have been stuck in their cars Thursday night between Fox and Franz Josef, along with two tourist buses.

Strong winds and fallen trees closed the road on Thursday.

"As soon as this road is re-opened there will be a large volume of traffic moving northbound especially and motorists will need to drive slowly and be aware that they need to be vigilant as there may still be road hazards," Westland District Council wrote on their Facebook page this morning.

Vision shows downed trees and the damaged road north of Franz Josef near Lake Mapourika.
"Getting this road reopened will relieve pressure and tourists will be able to move out of the region and continue onwards. Westland families that have been separated will be able to be reunited.

"Westland District Council wishes to advise that overnight cell phone communications and water supply was restored to Fox Glacier, as well as power to Franz Josef."

Public Information Officier Michelle Bunt said, "Once we have moved into recovery phase we will be undertaking a debrief to review how this situation was managed and identify improvements moving forward with all parties involved.

"There are always improvements that can be made and while we don’t want things like this to happen such events are useful in continuing to sharpen the skills of our team and refine our practices for best results for future events."

