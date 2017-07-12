 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'The storm has hit' - polar blast reaches Mt Ruapehu, disrupting holiday plans

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Skiers are being shuttled off the mountain after conditions deteriorated.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

2
A vehicle which crashed in snowy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Burke's Pass

LIVE: NZTA warns motorists to be prepared, check routes as winter storm brings snow, halts ferries with 7m swells

3
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

00:34
4
The storm is battering the South Island and Wellington today.

Raw: Bluebridge Ferry charges through wild seas as the winter storm brings strong winds and choppy waters to Cook Strait


00:33
5
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill


00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

A vehicle which crashed in snowy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Burke's Pass

LIVE: NZTA warns motorists to be prepared, check routes as winter storm brings snow, halts ferries with 7m swells

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ