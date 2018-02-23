Stories from 'unrecognised and undervalued' carers motivation behind Kristine Bartlett, New Zealander of the Year

Pay equity campaigner Kristine Bartlett says she's "on cloud nine" after being named the 2018 New Zealander of the Year.

Ms Bartlett was recognised for successfully securing landmark equal pay for workers in the aged care sector.

She described carers as "undervalued and unrecognised" and listening to their stories became her motivation that something needed to be done.

She says the legislation reform has made a huge difference not only for herself but her colleagues who she championed for.

Her co-workers are now telling her, "I've just brought myself a car, I can afford to put a deposit down on a car now..I can afford to take my children camping now."

She also said she is now in a position where she is able to be putting money away for a rainy day.

The other finalists were mental health advocate Mike King and Doctor Siouxsie Wiles a microbiologist and researcher.

