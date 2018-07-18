 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Two stores in the Far North that were selling P-pipes have taken them off the shelves after a plea by locals.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Source: Facebook/Erana Paraone

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

Erana Paraone and partner Wiremu Keretene, who are campaigning against the drug, this week politely asked the manager of the Kawakawa Coin Save shop to stop selling them, filming their approach in a video that's gone viral.

To their delight the owner of Coin Save has agreed.

"It's really awesome to have their support, I'm so happy, it's exactly what we wanted," Ms Paraone said.

"They've also taken the P-pipes off the shelves in Kaikohe Coin Save shop as well - they are managed by the same person."

Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.
Source: Facebook / Erana Paraone

Ms Paraone said the couple were under no illusion that pulling the pipes from sale would stop people smoking meth, because they could use other utensils.

But having them on open display, especially at a child's-eye level, normalised the use of the drug and implied it was acceptable, she said.

"The majority of our children come into these shops because everything's so cheap and it's easy to buy clothes and toys. We just don't want our children to see that [the pipes] on the shelves any more."

The couple had been inspired to take action at the request of whānau who were trying to help family members addicted to meth.

"It's the underlying issues, poverty, unemployment, upbringing over generations ... that all add up and this is why people are turning to the drugs, just to escape their misery really.

"Where I live, in an isolated community out in the country, all the youth are taking it. I try to work with them and tell them 'look it's no good', but you can't help them 'til they're ready," she said.

A lot of people in her family and community working long hours and shift work were using meth to stay awake for work, including long-haul truck drivers, Ms Paraone said.

The Far North couple say they are now working on a petition to ban the importing of the glass P-pipes nationally.

"For our whānau we'd do anything - that's what inspired us to make changes in our town, and hopefully with the video and the outcome people can be inspired to do the same for their town.

"All it takes is going in, be humble, and ask if they can take [the P-pipes] down," Ms Paraone said.

- By Lois Williams

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:01
1
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

2
Air Mauritius (file picture).

Business class passenger carries live ammunition onto Perth flight

03:06
3
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


00:35
4
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Watch: Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out


5
The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers


Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.

02:01
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

In March, 21 properties in the Bella Vista subdivision were served eviction notices saying they had to evacuate their homes as Cycone Hola approached.