 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Store owner struck with baseball bat during violent Hamilton robbery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two men are wanted over a violent robbery of a Hamilton store that left the owner hospitalised.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say two men entered the Choice Convenience store on Glenview Terrace and Bruce Ave at 6.30am today.

One of the men hit the store owner with a baseball bat while the other man stole cigarettes.

The store owner received injuries to his arm and is in hospital receiving treatment.

Police say the pair left the store in a silver vehicle.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

2
Cockatoo (file picture).

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:26
3
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

00:24
4
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

5
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Live stream: Bill English sets out National's vision for New Zealand in first major speech of 2018

01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.

00:13
An Auckland dad has filmed his family’s memorable experience with an orca from their boat on the Hauraki Gulf.

Watch: 'The coolest thing ever!' – Orca close encounter mesmerises Auckland family

The playful orca surfaced right beside the family's boat in the Hauraki Gulf.


02:57
Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says the issue needs investigating.

'They felt prejudiced' - New Zealand kids report racism at school in new Children's Commission study

The Children's Commissioner asked more than 1000 New Zealand children about their education experience


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 