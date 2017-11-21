Store owner struck with baseball bat during violent Hamilton robbery

Source:
Two men are wanted over a violent robbery of a Hamilton store that left the owner hospitalised.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say two men entered the Choice Convenience store on Glenview Terrace and Bruce Ave at 6.30am today.
One of the men hit the store owner with a baseball bat while the other man stole cigarettes.
The store owner received injuries to his arm and is in hospital receiving treatment.
Police say the pair left the store in a silver vehicle.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news