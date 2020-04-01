Store offers free bread and milk to those in need during coronavirus lockdown

A store in the Eastern Bay of Plenty has turned to offering free bread and milk for those in need during the lockdown in his community.

Edgecumbe Suppa Market. Source: Facebook

Edgecumbe Suppa Market, owned by Amandeep Singh, is giving away food to the elderly and vulnerable people as his way of helping people who are struggling the most.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Mr Singh says it's his way of giving back to the community during these trying times.

"Many people here do not have enough money to survive."

He shared the news through the store's Facebook page yesterday, letting his customers know what was on offer.

Mr Singh told the New Zealand Herald, the cost of providing supplies would be coming out of his own pocket but after serving his town for eight years he felt it was the right thing to do.