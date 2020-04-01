TODAY |

Store offers free bread and milk to those in need during coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A store in the Eastern Bay of Plenty has turned to offering free bread and milk for those in need during the lockdown in his community. 

Edgecumbe Suppa Market. Source: Facebook

Edgecumbe Suppa Market, owned by Amandeep Singh, is giving away food to the elderly and vulnerable people as his way of helping people who are struggling the most.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Mr Singh says it's his way of giving back to the community during these trying times. 

"Many people here do not have enough money to survive." 

He shared the news through the store's Facebook page yesterday, letting his customers know what was on offer.

Mr Singh told the New Zealand Herald, the cost of providing supplies would be coming out of his own pocket but after serving his town for eight years he felt it was the right thing to do. 

People have already started visiting the store to take up the offer with many coming to pick up supplies for their elderly relatives who were unable to leave their homes. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 61, bringing total to 708
2
Full video: Jacinda Ardern gives April 1 update on coronavirus epidemic
3
'Our vector of transmission' - Jacinda Ardern's fiery message to young adults not sticking to lockdown
4
Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs
5
Store offers free bread and milk to those in need during coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:49

Pacific Update: Coronavirus cases climb in Pacific Islands, nations bring in stringent measures

Shop owner left with no option but to let $25,000 worth of produce rot

Support coming for businesses struggling with rent during lockdown
00:35

Auckland coronavirus victim says he was 'turned away twice' before being tested, despite symptoms