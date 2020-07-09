Stop smoko breaks to prevent more quarantine breaches, epidemiologist suggests

It might be time to stop letting people in managed isolation head out for smoking breaks, according to an epidemiologist.

New Zealand's latest Covid-19 case was announced yesterday, and it was revealed the 32-year-old man had allegedly escaped the isolation facility and gone to an Auckland CBD supermarket before his test returned.

People are allowed out for smoking breaks at various managed isolation facilities, but professor Michael Baker says it might be time to change that.

"We know that some people who are coming to New Zealand have substance addictions, such as nicotine or alcohol," he told Breakfast this morning.

"One option here would be to ensure that all smokers coming to New Zealand have the option of having nicotine replacement therapy so they don't have to leave the room at all for a smoking break, for those first three days [before testing]."

The smoking area is still on facility grounds. However, the man allegedly escaped while a fence was being replaced.

Yesterday, Air Commodore Darryn Webb said all fencing around isolation facilities would be replaced with ones six feet high.

Dr Baker says rather than look to place blame after breaches such as this, they should be looking at how to stop it from happening again.

"I always think there's two parts to this. One is looking at protocol, the other is how well is the protocol being managed," he says.

"In this instance, I think a big question is: Should anyone be allowed out of their room before that first test comes back negative?

"That would be a way of closing a number of loopholes here."

There are currently 23 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, with all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.