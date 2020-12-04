TODAY |

'Stop this rot within Oranga Tamariki' — Māori Party demands agency's boss step down

Source:  1 NEWS

The Māori Party is calling for Oranga Tamariki Boss Grainne Moss to step down from her role after her deputy announced his resignation this evening.

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Source: 1 NEWS

Moss says Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Hoani Lambert is now going to the Department of Internal Affairs.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says the country’s most senior Māori Minister Kelvin Davis must sack Moss immediately after Lambert's resignation.

“The resignation of Lambert, Moss’ most senior Māori colleague, proves there are major problems that run right through Oranga Tamariki, starting at the top,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“How long can this Government have faith in a CEO who has lost the confidence of those who work for her and more importantly those she is tasked to protect? 

“Minister Davis must act swiftly and stop this rot within Oranga Tamariki.” 

Deputy head of Oranga Tamariki resigns in wake of baby uplift scandal

Moss made the announcement about her deputy after a meeting with the Waitangi Tribunal.

RNZ reports Moss says no one from the leadership team has raised concerns about her and she has no plans to step down.

