TODAY |

Stop flushing your wet wipes, Queenstown Lakes District Council says amid coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

People are stocking up on anti-bacterial wipes to try prevent the coronavirus from spreading, but councils are pleading for people to throw them out when they're done, not flush them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They might kill germs, but when flushed wet wipes wreak havoc on the sewage system. Source: 1 NEWS

Queenstown Lakes District Council is the latest struggling to cope with the influx of wet wipes getting flushed.

Despite some packets claiming to be "flushable", such wipes should never be flushed down the toilet.

If flushed, they clog wastewater systems and can form enormous "fatbergs" blocking the pipes.

Peter Hansby, Queenstown Lakes District Council's general manager of property and infrastructure, says contractors have noticed a "large increase" in the number of wipes being found in the wastewater networks over the last few weeks.

"Antibacterial wipes are currently in hot demand as people take extra hygiene precautions in light of concerns about Covid-19," he said in a statement today.

"While many of these products say they can be flushed, that is simply not the case."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The handy cleaning product contains non-biodegradable plastic and the UK is considering a ban. Source: Seven Sharp

The region has already had two "minor overflows" caused by the wet wipes blocking the pipes.

"The best approach is to keep a small bin next to your toilet to dispose of anything that isn’t one of the three Ps - that’s poo, pee or paper," Mr Hansby says.

"Putting anything else down the toilet will ultimately cause blockages in the network and repairing these come at an unnecessary cost to the ratepayer."

Read More:
Coronavirus panic causing unprecedented blockages in Auckland's sewage system

Today's message echoes similar pleas from the Auckland Council, also struggling with a recent increase in flushed wipes.

Pumping stations are breaking down weekly in the city, while normally only having problems once or twice a year.

Watercare says wet wipes should never be flushed down the toilet, even if they claim to be "flushable".

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Health
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two earthquakes rumble across New Zealand overnight
2
Air NZ cuts long haul capacity by 85 per cent, domestic by 30 per cent as coronavirus impact hits hard
3
New Zealand banks start slashing interest rates in wake of record-low cash rate
4
Wellington's Homegrown Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns
5
Travellers arrive back in New Zealand before coronavirus restrictions come into force
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cameron Smith challenges NRL, calls for season to be suspended - 'This thing is bigger than rugby league'

Air NZ cuts long haul capacity by 85 per cent, domestic by 30 per cent as coronavirus impact hits hard
00:49

New Zealand banks start slashing interest rates in wake of record-low cash rate

Reserve Bank slashes OCR as economy takes hit from coronavirus pandemic