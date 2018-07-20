 

'Stoned smurf' - number of teens trying e-cigarettes soaring as market continues to go unregulated - research

Mei Heron 

1 NEWS Reporter

The number of teens trying electronic cigarettes is soaring, according to new research.

The number of 14 and 15-year-olds in New Zealand to have tried e-cigarettes is rising fast.
Source: 1 NEWS

The products are still unregulated in this country, with the Government under fire for taking too long to bring in new rules.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ chief executive Letitia O'Dwyer is concerned the flavours and marketing of e-cigarettes are very much directed at youth.

"You can't tell me that 'unicorn milk', 'psycho unicorn', or 'stoned smurf' is targeted at adults," Ms O’Dwyer says.

"They're really exciting products ... they've got amazing names and youth and kids are trying these at parties. And if you don't think they are, you've just got your head in the sand."

The number of 14 and 15-year-olds in New Zealand trying e-cigarettes is rising fast.

In 2007, just seven per cent of youths had tried the product, compared to a sharp increase in 2014 which saw the number rise to 20 per cent.

The most recent data shows that number has risen again to 28 per cent.

It's illegal for people under 18 to buy e-cigarettes but the market continues to go unregulated.

Janet Hoek, a professor in health marketing at the University of Otago, says, "They're sold in outlets like dairies and convenience stores and we know that these are stores that children and young people frequent a lot."

"It would be a tragedy to get to [Smokefree] 2025 to discover we've recruited a new generation of young people addicted to a nicotine product."

The previous Government was on track to bring in new rules around advertising and the restriction of sales, but the current Government has stopped it, instead having a review.

The Government has since been criticised that it is moving too slow to introduce regulations to the e-cigarette market.

"We've suddenly let this massive market creep happen out there without any regulations around it or any concern around how youth are taking it up," Ms O’Dwyer said.

1 NEWS has contacted Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa about the matter for several days but she was unavailable for comment.

