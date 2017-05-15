Stomach-draining device set to be trialled in NZ described as 'medical bulimia' by Aussie doctor

A stomach-draining device set to be trialled in New Zealand is causing controversy in Australia, where it's been described as "medical bulimia".

The trial of the device called Aspire Assist, that's designed to drain excess food, was meant to start two years ago but it's been delayed by the ethics committee and due to problems finding suitable patients.

One of Australia's leading doctors reportedly likened the pump to "medical bulimia" and is questioning whether money should be spent on devices like this.

Professor Boyd Swinburn of Auckland University Population Nutrition says the device could help with New Zealand's high rates of obesity.

"These people desperately need solutions and help and any innovations like this I think are very worthwhile in testing out, finding out if they work, " Mr Swinburn told 1 NEWS.

"There is indeed the eat less, move more brigade who think this is a simple fix but almost all of these people have been trying for their whole life time to lose weight, they are not stupid."

According to the Ministry of Health, almost one in three New Zealand adults are obese.