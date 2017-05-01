The stomach churning horror of looking at your ring - and seeing a hole where a diamond used to be

Michelle's beautiful diamond ring set was bought as a "push prize" by her husband three years ago – it was his thank you gift for having their two children.

After just one year, a diamond fell out, and Pascoes The Jewellers replaced it under the guarantee.

But when a second stone fell out this year, Pascoes said it was due to "wear and tear" and wasn't covered by the guarantee.

Then they agreed to replace the diamond as a favour, not under the guarantee. Michelle said she hadn‘t been tough on her rings, just wore them every day, doing everyday things.

She told Pascoes that under the Consumer Guarantees Act she felt the rings weren't of acceptable quality, weren't durable, and weren't fit for purpose, and so she wanted a refund.

Pascoes disagreed but offered her a store credit – Michelle came to Fair Go.

Pascoes says the ring was inspected by qualified jewellers who concluded that the diamonds had fallen out due to wear and tear, but have now agreed to a full refund because a store credit isn’t acceptable to Michelle.