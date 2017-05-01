 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


The stomach churning horror of looking at your ring - and seeing a hole where a diamond used to be

share

Source:

Fair Go

Michelle's beautiful diamond ring set was bought as a "push prize" by her husband three years ago  – it was his thank you gift for having their two children.

After just one year, a diamond fell out, and Pascoes The Jewellers replaced it under the guarantee.

But when a second stone fell out this year, Pascoes said it was due to "wear and tear" and wasn't covered by the guarantee.

Then they agreed to replace the diamond as a favour, not under the guarantee. Michelle said she hadn‘t been tough  on her rings, just wore them every day, doing everyday things. 

A diamond fell out of Michelle's ring after a year. But that wasn't to be the last time it happened.
Source: Fair Go

She told Pascoes that under the Consumer Guarantees Act she felt the rings weren't of acceptable quality, weren't durable, and weren't fit for purpose, and so she wanted a refund.  

Pascoes disagreed but offered her a store credit – Michelle came to Fair Go. 

Pascoes says the ring was inspected by qualified jewellers who concluded that the diamonds had fallen out due to wear and tear, but have now agreed to a full refund because a store credit isn’t acceptable to Michelle.  

And a warning to those with jewellery guarantees and insurance policies – look out for a possible clause which says that if you don’t get your jewellery settings checked by your jeweller every year – you won’t be covered. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

02:17
2
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

National 'absolutely knew there were going to be copyright issues' over campaign ad similar to Eminem song - lawyer

00:22
3
About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.

Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

00:42
4
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:30
5
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ