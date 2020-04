A vehicle belonging to the New Zealand Defence Force had been found down a bank near Levin after it was stolen overnight.

File picture. Source: NZDF

Police say the Toyota Hiace was taken was from Manawatū in the early hours of this morning.

The white passenger van, registration JMF651, has 'CADETS' written on its side.

Police say they are currently speaking to one person in relation to the incident.