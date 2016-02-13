Stolen Napier car burnt out after joyride, three youths arrested

Three youths have been tracked down by police dogs and arrested after a stolen car was set alight near the Ngaruroro River this morning near Napier.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS they were alerted to the burning car about 4.10am and a dog unit was brought in.

Three youths, who had allegedly made attempts to leave the scene, were tracked.

A witness in Napier described in a Facebook news page seeing three youths speeding through Napier in what appeared to be a white taxi earlier last night.