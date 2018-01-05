 

Stolen million dollar vodka bottle found in Copenhagen

Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.

CCTV shows a making taking the alcohol from Café 33 in Copenhagen.
Source: Associated Press

Copenhagen police say the bottle - which is worth $US1.3 million ($NZ1.8 million), according to its owner and is claimed to be the world's most expensive - was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.

Earlier in the week, officers said they were unsure whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key. Nothing else was stolen.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg released CCTV footage of the incident to The Associated Press, in which a masked individual can be seen from different angles looking around with a torch, before taking the bottle of vodka.

Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

The vessel is made of 3 kilograms of gold and the equivalent amount of silver. It has a diamond-encrusted cap fashioned to resemble a vintage car front.

Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg told The Associated Press that he received a call on Friday (local time) from person who reported finding the vessel at a construction site in Copenhagen and handing it over to the police.

Ingberg says no arrests have been made. He refused to identify the caller.

The bar has 1,200 vodka bottles. 

