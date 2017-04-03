 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Stolen Lindauer painting appears in dark web auction - but auction image appears to be fake

share

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

One of the two Gottfriend Lindauer paintings stolen earlier this year in a ram raid has appeared on the dark web for sale - but the image attached to the auction appears to almost-certainly be fake.

The dark web is a highly anonymous version of the Internet, accessible only through specialised browsers.

Two paintings by the Austrian artist were stolen in a ram raid at a gallery in Parnell on Saturday morning.
Source: Breakfast

The painting - an 1884 work of Chief Ngatai-Raure - was stolen in an early-morning raid at the International Art Centre in Auckland on April 1.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Wired Magazine reported that an auction for the painting has been listed on the 'White Shadow' marketplace.

A screenshot of the Gottfried Lindauer auction on the White Shadow Dark Web marketplace.

A screenshot of the Gottfried Lindauer auction on the White Shadow Dark Web marketplace.

The auction has reportedly received two bids, with the current highest bid standing at 35.1 Bitcoins - equivalent to about NZ$416,000. The 'buy now' is about NZ$966,000 worth of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin - the world's most widely-used cryptocurrency - is very difficult to link to an identity, and impossible to get back once it is transferred, which is why it is often the preferred currency for scammers.

Wired reported it had been sent a photograph of the painting in which a post-it note with the current date written on it was visible - however, the image attached to the auction appears to almost-certainly be a Photoshopped fake.

It's unclear whether the listing is genuine, following the infamous heist earlier this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Art and Object gallery's Hamish Coney told Wired the frame in the auction image "appears to differ from the frame within which the works were originally offered/illustrated".

The frame in the auction image appears to have been taken from a photograph by Urszula Usakowska-Wolff, which was taken at the Alte Nationalgalerie Berlin in Germany in 2014 and published online on the Kunstdunst website.

A photograph of Gottfried Lindauer paintings taken by Urszula Usakowska-Wolff at the Alte Nationalgalerie Berlin in Germany in 2014 on the Kunstdunst website.

A photograph of Gottfried Lindauer paintings taken by Urszula Usakowska-Wolff at the Alte Nationalgalerie Berlin in Germany in 2014 on the Kunstdunst website.

The person reportedly selling the Lindauer appears to have lifted the image from that website and used image-editing software like Photoshop to modify the colour saturation, colour temperature and insert an image of the Lindauer painting within the frame.

When the image was enhanced and compared by 1 NEWS, the similarity was obvious, with the frame details identical, compression artifacts correlating and the placement of wires supporting the frame - which were barely visible in the original images - lining up exactly.

A side-by-side enhanced comparison of the auction image, left, and the original 2014 image, showing the correlation between the images.

A side-by-side enhanced comparison of the auction image, left, and the original 2014 image, showing the correlation between the images.

Source: Urszula Usakowska-Wolff/1 NEWS graphic

New Zealand Police said in a statement that they are continuing to investigate the theft of the two paintings.


Related

Luke Appleby

00:13

Gottfried Lindauer works comprise first major exhibition of Maori portraits in US

00:53
Two paintings by the Austrian artist were stolen in a ram raid at a gallery in Parnell on Saturday morning.

Stolen Lindauer paintings unlikely to be taken offshore, expert says
01:57
One Family's Lindauer painting was damaged before and after the Napier quakes, its story will be told in an exhibition next month.

"A brick had gone through it" famous Lindauer’s historical story.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 