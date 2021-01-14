Stolen Goldie painting worth $1.5 million found undamaged

A $1.5 million C. F. Goldie painting stolen in a Hamilton art and antique heist nearly two months ago has been found over the weekend.

'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie. Source: 1 NEWS

The Goldie painting, titled Sleep ‘tis a Gentle Thing, appears to be undamaged. It is yet to be thoroughly examined.

It was taken alongside other unique pieces at a residential burglary between December 27, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

Police said the painting's owners had been told and were very happy to hear the painting had been recovered.

Three men were charged over the burglary in January.

A search warrant was executed at a Hamilton address on January 16, and police recovered “a quantity of stolen property”. At the time, police said they were not able to find the Goldie painting.

They arrested three men, aged 41, 45 and 49, were all jointly charged with burglary, police said.