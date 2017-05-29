 

Stolen car smashed into Christchurch liquor store in ram-raid

A Christchurch liquor store was ram-raided this morning, with a stolen vehicle reversed through the glass front doors and alcohol taken by the offenders. 

A Christchurch liquor store was ram-raided this morning.

Police were called to Henry's Liquor store on Yaldhurst Rd at 2.20am this morning.

The stolen Nissan Primera from Riccarton was backed through the doors of the store, while two people left the vehicle to grab alcohol from the store. 

A dark coloured sedan pulled up in the forecourt of the store and the alcohol was loaded into the car. 

Three people left in the dark sedan. 

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery. 

Anyone with information can call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400, or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

