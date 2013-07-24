 

Stolen car leads police on high speed chase across Auckland, hits spikes

Police say a stolen car fled officers, sparking a high-speed chase in Auckland tonight.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The car was eventually spiked and came to a stop on the motorway just after Ellerslie.

Witnesses told 1 NEWS that up to 15 police cars were in pursuit of the vehicle, as it sped from the North Shore and over the Harbour Bridge towards the city.

An onlooker said the car only had three tyres and was "screaming" down the motorway.

"The back-left wheel was sparking. It only had three tyres but it was going really fast," the witness said.

"There were so many police cars, one of them parked and blocked the Market Road exit off the motorway."

The car continued down State Highway 1 southbound through Auckland before coming to a stop and blocking the motorway down to one lane, police told 1 NEWS.

Police say all three occupants of the vehicle are being spoken to.

No charges have been laid at this stage and no one was injured in the incident.

