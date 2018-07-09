Stolen car driven the wrong way up Auckland highway, smashes into innocent bystanders

A man drove a stolen car the wrong way down Auckland's Mt Wellington Highway last night before crashing into a car with two innocent members of the public in it.

Police said in a statement they tried to stop the fleeing vehicle on the highway but they then abandoned the chase after they lost sight of it.

The car was then spotted on CCTV driving the wrong way down the highway, and it subsequently crashed into another car carrying two innocent members of the public.

No one was injured in the crash, from either vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 28-year-old man, is now facing multiple charges, and his passenger is also facing a charge.