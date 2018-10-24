Stolen car crashes in South Auckland leaving three people hurt

The driver of a stolen car crashed into another car while fleeing police in South Auckland this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12.25pm at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and Wordsworth Rd in Clendon Park in South Auckland.

Police say the fleeing vehicle, which was stolen, collided with another after it failed to stop, shortly after police initiated the chase.

Each car was carrying two occupants and one person was initially trapped after the crash.