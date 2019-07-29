Stolen bus driven by 12-year-old boy crashes into four parked cars in Dunedin

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after a stolen bus crashed into four parked cars in Dunedin last night.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The boy accessed the bus after a door was left ajar at Ocean View, Sergeant Anthony Bond told the Otago Daily Times. He then drove from Brighton through Green island and the Southern Motorway.



Mr Bond said the boy had hit several vehicles while "speeding and swerving in and out of traffic."

Police said no one was in any of the cars at the time, and no one was injured.