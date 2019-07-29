TODAY |

Stolen bus driven by 12-year-old boy crashes into four parked cars in Dunedin

Source:  1 NEWS

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after a stolen bus crashed into four parked cars in Dunedin last night.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The boy accessed the bus after a door was left ajar at Ocean View, Sergeant Anthony Bond told the Otago Daily Times. He then drove from Brighton through Green island and the Southern Motorway. 

Mr Bond said the boy had hit several vehicles while "speeding and swerving in and out of traffic."

Police said no one was in any of the cars at the time, and no one was injured.

The bus came to a stop in the Pine Hill area and the driver fled on foot, but was found by police shortly afterward.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
