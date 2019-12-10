Stoke's 'Story Grandad', who 'adopted' 81 kids from local kindy, hailed for giving his time to others

Known as ‘Story Grandad’ by his 81 ‘adopted’ grandkids at Stoke Kindergarten near Nelson, Darryl Pynsent, who has no grandchildren of his own, has swiftly been adopted by the children there.

A pensioner in his mid-70s, Darryl volunteers at the kindy many days a week, as well as other worthy causes.

He’s always getting stuck in and helping his neighbourhood by planting a big share garden.

Darryl is described as the “happiest, most cheerful person ever” by one of the mothers.