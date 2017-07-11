 

Stoke up the fire! Cold front to bring dumping of snow, freezing temperatures and black ice to parts of the South Island

Winter is making it's presence felt as a cold front is forecast to sweep up New Zealand today, bringing freezing temperatures and snow in the south.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Metservice forecasts up to 30cm of snow on Otago and Canterbury high country stations.

Subzero temperatures will be felt in Christchurch and Dunedin.

The front is scheduled to head northwards today, with snow forecast in the south and east followed by further falls through to Thursday.

MetServices says the falls could be as low as 200 metres, with significant accumulations higher up.

Weather forecaster Sarah Garlick has the latest on the cold front hitting the country.
Source: Breakfast

It says this will affect many higher roads and could cause problems for livestock from Southland to Banks Peninsula.

Motorists have been warned to expect snow on the South Island alpine passes and up to 20cm could accumulate near the summit of Porters Pass until Thursday morning.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is forecast to be affected from 4am till 11am today, with possibly up to 8cm of snow settling near the tunnel.

Snow showers could hit the summit of the Dunedin-to-Waitati Highway (SH1) at times from this afternoon to Thursday morning.

MetService is warning New Zealanders to wrap up for a chilly week that is expected to include flooding and gales.

Metservice forecaster Sarah Garlick urged school holiday travellers to delay trips in areas affected.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today Ms Garlick says the south and east of the South Island will be most severely hit with snow, rain and gales, with the bad weather moving to the east of the North Island tomorrow continuing through until Thursday.

"The likes of Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and the Central North Island are going to be fairly well hit not only with snow but with gales."

"It's going to be significant. Be wary of the conditions that are going on."

Ms Garlic recommended to "definietly" delay car trips where the weather was predicted to hit worst: "If they're planning on going through the mountain passes and into the high country".

The upside was the snowfields would be looking "pretty good", with about 50 centimetres of snow predicted to fall.

The bad weather is due to leave the South Island Thursday, and Friday for the North Island.  

Black ice warning

Police have issued a warning to motorists around Queenstown about black ice. 

"A shower of rain this morning, which has now frozen, has resulted in black ice across Queenstown with Frankton Rd particularly slippery," police said in a statement. 

One crash in the area has already been reported, but did not result in any injuries. 

A shower of rain this morning, which has now frozen, has made black ice across Queenstown with Frankton Road particularly slippery.

