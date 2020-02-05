Stirring haka performed for war veteran as museum honouring Māori armed forces opened

A museum to honour and remember Māori who've served in New Zealand's armed forces was opened today on the Waitangi Treaty grounds.

The Prime Minister, Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata, Māori Battalion veteran Robert Gillies and the Governor General were in attendance.

Passionate haka were performed to Mr Gillies, as was the song Māori Battalion March to Victory.

The museum is named Te Rau Aroha after the mobile canteen that brought tobacco, cake, music and radio to the Māori Battalion line during World War II.

“During World War II children at Māori schools throughout New Zealand raised money to buy a mobile canteen as a token of love to dispense comfort and cheer to the Māori Battalion far from home,” Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said from Waitangi today.

“The mobile canteen was called Te Rau Aroha as a tribute to the children back home who ran stalls, held concerts and did odd jobs to raise money.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the museum was “truly a token of love and respect honouring the service of Māori armed forces”.

She acknowledged the struggle for Māori who had returned from war but did not have access to the same benefits, rights and entitlements as returning Pākehā.

Ms Ardern said the “struggle for equality in their own country came at a great cost” and was still felt by some today.

“We remain aware we still have a long way to go in this journey.”

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters spoke of the high volunteer rate of the Māori Battalion, which was at a greater rate than compulsory conscription.

“They were united in wanting to fight for this country, [with] pride, loyalty and determination and accepted they might lose their life standing for this country.

“We must never forget.”

The museum showcases the history from Māori who served in the armed forces since 1840 – including the New Zealand Wars and the Boer War, and also has stories from the Pioneer Battalion of World War I and the Māori Battalion.

“Nearly 16,000 Māori enlisted for service during World War II, 3600 in the famed Māori Battalion,” Mr Jones said.

“Sir Apirana Ngata said participation in the war by Māori was the price of citizenship. That price has been well and truly paid, and the incredible stories of the men of the Māori Battalion are told here.”