'Still no sign of her!' Desperate mum's plea to help find missing Blenheim schoolgirl

The mother of a Blenheim schoolgirl who went missing yesterday is pleading on social media for her to come home.

Missing Blenheim schoolgirl Faith Vincent, 13.

Thirteen-year-old Faith Vincent ran away from Marlborough Girls' College yesterday morning.

Her mother Jess Vincent has been posting on Facebook in a desperate attempt to locate her.

"Hey people, if you have seen my daughter Faith Vincent at any stage today can you please get in touch with me, we are very worried. Last seen on Maxwell Rd around 3.20pm but might be anywhere," her first post read.

An update later that night reads: "Still no sign of her!"

A missing persons report has been filed with police and members of the public are urged to come forward if they have any information on the schoolgirl's whereabouts.

People can contact Blenheim police on (03) 578 5279 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

