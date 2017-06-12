'Still as loving as ever' - missing cat reunited with family after being found with ears cut off

A cat that was missing for several weeks, then found with her ears cut off, has been reunited with her loving Auckland family.

Pippi the cat. Source: SPCA Auckland

Last week Pippa the cat was found on Auckland's North Shore by an SPCA Auckland inspectorate.

The SPCA were shocked to find the cat had its ears cut off, in what they believe to be an "awful act of cruelty on an innocent animal".

Eight-year-old Pippa's family cried tears of joy when they were reunited.

They have had her since she was just three months old, and were extremely concerned when Pippa went missing for several weeks.

"She is doing amazing and is very happy to be home... this eight-and-a-half year old cat could teach the human race a bit about love," said her owner.

"She has not let this experience define her and is still as loving as ever."