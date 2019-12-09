'It will still be incredibly raw' - PM waiting for opportunity to commemorate Whaakari disaster

The Prime Minister said today she is waiting for a time to commemorate the Whaakari/White Island eruption.

Today marks six months since the December 9 volcanic eruption that killed 21 people.

"That is a milestone," Jacinda Ardern said from the Bay of Plenty today.

"For many, so much has happened in that time.

"It will still be incredibly raw for the community around Whaakari and in particular those who lost their loved ones."

Asked about plans for an official commemoration, Ms Ardern said there had not been the opportunity yet.