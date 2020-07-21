TODAY |

Is it still the case that house prices will double every 10 years?

Source:  1 NEWS

The rule of thumb on house prices is that they'll double every 10 years - a harrowing thought for those still trying to get into the market.

Your playlist will load after this ad

We ask Vanessa Taylor from Real Estate NZ for her thoughts.

Seven Sharp found from 1970 to 1980 they more than trebled - to an average of $28,000 per home.

Then, from 1980 to 1990 the median price almost quadrupled - hitting six figures for the first time.

The decade from 1990 to 2000 was slower, not quite doubling, but not far off. The next decade to 2010 saw prices increase by 100 per cent.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic prices were trending towards another doubling, peaking at $680,000 in April this year.

Vanessa Taylor from Real Estate New Zealand says even with the pandemic setback prices will continue to grow due to demand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Vanessa Taylor from realestate.co.nz spoke to Seven Sharp about the areas that have fared the best despite the pandemic. Source: Seven Sharp

She says if we follow the example of a country like Japan - that mass produces modular housing - we may be able to see supply and demand reach more manageable levels and price increases will level off.

New Zealand
Property
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kim Kardashian 'upset' with Kanye West's tearful speech about mulling daughter's abortion
2
Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
3
Anti-smoking campaigners calling on Government to stop plans to ban oral nicotine products
4
Refugees who entered NZ during lockdown open up about their 'new beginning'
5
NZ airports were a 'breeding ground for Covid' and travellers are still not wearing masks on flights, attendant says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:26

Laura Daniel attempts mass interview of people in managed isolation on live TV
01:44

Anti-smoking campaigners calling on Government to stop plans to ban oral nicotine products
01:56

Plummeting yellow-eyed penguin numbers spark call for Otago beach closures
03:33

Second researcher gains access to thousands of Kiwis' data following property management site privacy breach