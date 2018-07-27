 

'Stickergate' - Do we need stickers on fruit?

They're small in isolation, but stickers on fruit, which are generally made of plastic, are having a negative impact on the environment and there's one man who would like to change that.

Checkpoint listener John Cole calls it "stickergate" and wants to get rid of what he sees as just more plastic pollution.

He said the industry was not doing itself any favours by relying on the environment, but poisoning it at the same time.

"Because it's so small people tend to see it as insignificant, but when you take five billion insignificant pieces and you put them all together, it's actually quite a big problem."

Mr Cole recycles everything and noticed that fruit stickers were practically indestructible and survived the composting process.

They go through the mulcher intact, he said, and they come out after five months in a compost heap unchanged.

But Tony Sayle from Jenkins FPS, which is the biggest fruit sticker maker in the country, said people wanted to know where the fruit came from and when loose fruit was sold at varying prices, the consumer did not want to be overcharged.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman said fruit stickers were about branding for export.

"If it doesn't have a label the consumers, you know the people who shop in Japan and in Europe, they won't buy it."

Compostable stickers are available, but they will not compost in back yard operations, only in commercial composts and growers do not like them because they are 30 per cent more expensive.

Mr Chapman said if they received consumer feedback that people wanted compostable fruit stickers, that is what would happen.

'Not all plastic is evil' - plastic bags may be more environmentally friendly than some alternatives

The belief that paper bags are more natural and environmentally friendly than plastic ones could be a misconception.

"Many people say we should ban the plastic bags and go to paper bags because they're more natural, actually paper bags are one of the worst in the life cycle analysis because they take a lot of energy to make and also they use a lot of water in the process," says nanotechnologist Michelle Dickinson.

"They're probably not as natural as you think they are. They're actually quite bad for the environment."

"Not all plastic is evil. We know they're a real challenge, but when you start looking at them deeply it's about which is the worst of the evils, and how do you as a user use them," she says.

Based on current calculations, to offset the carbon emissions that go into creating a paper bag it would need to be used four times, while a plastic bag needs to be used five times and a cotton tote bag more than 150 times.

"If you grab one of these (cotton tote) bags, use them once and then chuck them in your cupboard, its way worse for the environment than a single use plastic bag," Ms Dickinson says.

Foodstuffs have been trialling different bag options and multi-use plastic may be the best of the lot.

"The move to multi-use slightly heavier duty plastics is one of the options," says Foodstuffs CEO Chris Quinn.

"The customer can go well if I use that 20, 30, 40 times then I put it in the recycling, that's a much better thing than what they would've done otherwise."

“I think we have some really innovative solutions and so I would love to see us not just say we're banning them, but also show the world that maybe there's a solution that we can make in New Zealand that everybody else could us,” says Ms Dickinson.

Richie and Gemma McCaw are expecting their first child.

Gemma announced the news in an Instagram post tonight.

"Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year," she wrote.

The pair married in January 2017 at Lake Wanaka in front of 170 guests.

Last October All Blacks legend Richie spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast about his marriage to Gemma.

"It's been pretty good so far, nothing to complain about," he said.

During that interview he remained tight-lipped about whether a little McCaw was on the way.

Richie is a former All Blacks captain who led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

Gemma is a former New Zealand hockey player for the national side the Black Sticks. She announced her retirement from international hockey last October.

