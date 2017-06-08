Stewart Island oyster farmers told by MPI to cull infected stock

Stewart Island oyster farmers in Big Glory Bay have been told by the Ministry of Primary Industries they have to cull all flat oysters in an attempt to stop a parasitic infection from spreading.

"Science has strongly guided our decision. The epidemiology of bonamia ostreae, and the proximity of the two affected marine farms to others, means there is a strong risk of spread to those farms, and increasing the threat to the wild population," MPI spokesperson Geoff Gwyn said.

The Government organisation a farmer, who wanted to remain anonymous, that full details of the decision including a permit process businesses can apply through to sell culled oysters will be announced on Monday.

"We appreciate this isn't positive news for these farmers," Mr Gwyn said.

"We would like to thank them for their input and cooperation to date."

Last month, MPI found the parasite at two flat oyster farms in Big Glory Bay and as a result the organisation says it has increased testing of Bluff oysters in Foveaux Strait, with the parasite not found to be in the area at this stage.

Bonamia ostreae can be fatal for flat oysters but doesn't pose any food safety issues for humans.

"We acknowledge the strong feeling among locals to act quickly, however, our main consideration has been establishing the best process for the removal of the oysters," Mr Gwyn said.

"The last thing the community and industry needs is a rushed removal process that causes more harm than good," he said.

It's been in New Zealand since 2015 in the Marlborough Sounds and Nelson but the parasite discovery in Stewart Island was the first time it's been found elsewhere.

MPI said Marlborough marine farms will be required to remove all flat oyster stocked to remove the pressure of the disease in New Zealand.

Compensation under the Biosecurity Act, including the process for applying, is a matter MPI will be discussing with the affected Big Glory Bay and Marlborough farmers, it said.

The Glory Bay farmer, whose farm was one of the two where the parasite was found in what he says were "low levels," says he doesn't think the compensation will cover the complete loss to his business.

No oyster mortality has occurred at his farm, he says.

He said if the Ministry set a date for when all oysters have to be culled by, this will affect the amount he can sell due to the immaturity of the oysters.