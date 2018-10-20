 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Stewart Island applies to be a 'dark sky sanctuary', a haven for star-gazers

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Southland
Space

Stewart Island's starry night sky could soon receive international recognition.

Venture Southland has applied for Stewart Island to be declared one of the world's few "dark sky sanctuaries",  and if successful it'll provide the island's tourism industry with a welcome winter boost.  

By definition dark sky sanctuaries are "typically a remote location" with an "exceptional quality of starry nights".

If approved, it would be one of only five sanctuaries around the world, including Great Barrier Island, off Auckland, which was granted the same status last year.

"The benefits are that it typically attracts people during the winter months, and shoulder periods, the periods that are not normally busy from a tourist perspective," said Steve Canny of Venture Southland.

Unofficially, Stewart Island has long been known as a star-gazing haven. Stewart Island's Māori name is Rakiura which translates to"glowing skies".

Anita Geeson of the Stewart Island Promotion Association said: "Astro-tourism has been going on here for quite a long-time. So it's not actually new, but this is just giving it some recognition."

Venture Southland has submitted the application and is due to hear back if the island will become an official dark sky sanctuary by the end of the year.

If successful, the recognition will provide the island's tourism industry with a welcome winter boost. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Southland
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police searching for missing Queenstown man find body under boat at marina
2
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.
Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked
3
As the rogue MP refuses to resign from Parliament, National leader Simon Bridges says they're considering all options.
National ponders expelling Jami-Lee Ross as Simon Bridges fronts up to Indian community
4
Andrew Fifita led Tonga in their earth shaking pre-match challenge.
Watch: Mt Smart erupts as Mate Ma'a Tonga perform mighty Sipi Tau against Kangaroos
5
Eden Park's strict management turns away big concerts including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Phil Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:57
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.

Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked

Motorhome, bus seatbelts recalled after failing safety standards
FESTA, Christchurch.

Architecture festival shows off a brand new Christchurch

SH1 near Wellington open again after chemical spill, but extent of damage not yet known