Steven Joyce under fire for taking helicopter ride paid for by coal mining company

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.
New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.
ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.
Kieran Foran feels loyalty to the Warriors but says kids take priority.
Two men casually strolled into a local dairy and made off with handfuls of cash and cigarettes as the owner watched on.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More